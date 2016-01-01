Dr. Singeltary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Singeltary, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Singeltary, DO
Dr. Mary Singeltary, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Singeltary's Office Locations
- 1 3189 Princeton Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 820-0500
Psychological & Behavioral Consultants Inc.8806 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (844) 468-5050
- 3 7777 Yankee Rd # 16066, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 803-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mary Singeltary, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
