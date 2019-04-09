Overview of Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM

Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sipes Saathoff works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.