Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipes Saathoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM
Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sipes Saathoff's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 528-7541
Memorial Behavioral Health Counseling Associates901 N 1st St Ste 225, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 788-4065
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sipes Saathoff?
Dr. Mary Sipes is a wonderful doctor. She is smart, sweet and wants to help you r as much as she can. I have been going to her for many years. Somewhere between 15-20 years. Highly recommend her for all your podiatry needs. She has done several much needed surgeries on me.
About Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376524470
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipes Saathoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipes Saathoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipes Saathoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipes Saathoff has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipes Saathoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipes Saathoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipes Saathoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipes Saathoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipes Saathoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.