Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM

Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sipes Saathoff works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sipes Saathoff's Office Locations

    Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy
    800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541
    Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC
    747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
    Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health
    15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 528-7541
    Memorial Behavioral Health Counseling Associates
    901 N 1st St Ste 225, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 788-4065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Passavant Area Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Apr 09, 2019
    Dr. Mary Sipes is a wonderful doctor. She is smart, sweet and wants to help you r as much as she can. I have been going to her for many years. Somewhere between 15-20 years. Highly recommend her for all your podiatry needs. She has done several much needed surgeries on me.
    About Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376524470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Sipes Saathoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipes Saathoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sipes Saathoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sipes Saathoff has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipes Saathoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipes Saathoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipes Saathoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipes Saathoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipes Saathoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

