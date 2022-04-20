Dr. Mary Smyth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smyth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Smyth, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Smyth, MD
Dr. Mary Smyth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Smyth's Office Locations
Mary M. Smyth MD PC1030 President Ave Rm 302, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 674-3500
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was to the point of my problem. She was thorough and understanding to my concerns and needing answers to my Ear problem. I fell confident she find the issue to resolve it.
About Dr. Mary Smyth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smyth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smyth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smyth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smyth has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smyth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Smyth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smyth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smyth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smyth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.