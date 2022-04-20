Overview of Dr. Mary Smyth, MD

Dr. Mary Smyth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Smyth works at Mary Smyth, MD in Fall River, MA with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.