Dr. Mary Snellings, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Snellings, MD
Dr. Mary Snellings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Snellings works at
Dr. Snellings' Office Locations
Doctors at Home1720 Oak Village Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (682) 321-7007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snellings?
Dr Snellings is the absolute best! My Mom always look forward to seeing her and always have a positive experience after each visit. She is not only kind, patient and attentive but she is a brilliant doctor. During my Mom’s visits Dr Snellings is always organized and will ensure medications are accurate and screenings/test are ordered. Her team is also awesome and always so helpful in every way. I feel so fortunate to have her as my Mom’s doctor.
About Dr. Mary Snellings, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1700820461
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snellings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snellings accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snellings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Snellings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snellings.
