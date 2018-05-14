Overview of Dr. Mary Soha, MD

Dr. Mary Soha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Soha works at Doctor Mary's Place in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Ponte Vedra, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.