Dr. Mary Soha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Soha, MD
Dr. Mary Soha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soha works at
Dr. Soha's Office Locations
North Florida Pediatrics4051 ATLANTIC BLVD, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (662) 627-4133
North Florida Pediatrics1859 SW Newland Way, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 758-0003
North Florida Pediatrics - Baymeadows9770 Old Baymeadows Rd Ste 127, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 518-5586
North Florida Pediatrics PA145 Hilden Rd Ste 101, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 Directions (904) 808-7220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Pediatrician. Attentive office.
About Dr. Mary Soha, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
