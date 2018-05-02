See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida  and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sokoloski works at Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons
    16281 Bass Rd Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 02, 2018
Completely trustworthy, makes good suggestions and is Highly trained. Would go no where else!
Alina Taber in WinterHaven, FL — May 02, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD
About Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD

  Pediatric Cardiology
  35 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  Female
  1083664932
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  Johns Hopkins Hospital|Med University Sc Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland
  JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokoloski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sokoloski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sokoloski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sokoloski works at Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sokoloski’s profile.

Dr. Sokoloski has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokoloski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokoloski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoloski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoloski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoloski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

