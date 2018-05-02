Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokoloski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sokoloski works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology - HealthPark Commons16281 Bass Rd Ste 304, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 900-9732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokoloski?
Completely trustworthy, makes good suggestions and is Highly trained. Would go no where else!
About Dr. Mary Sokoloski, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1083664932
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Med University Sc Med Center|University Hospital Of Cleveland
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokoloski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokoloski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokoloski works at
Dr. Sokoloski has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokoloski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokoloski speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokoloski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoloski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoloski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoloski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.