Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiciarich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD
Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY.
Dr. Spiciarich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spiciarich's Office Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road688 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiciarich?
About Dr. Mary Spiciarich, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1922242494
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiciarich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiciarich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiciarich works at
Dr. Spiciarich has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiciarich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiciarich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiciarich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiciarich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiciarich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.