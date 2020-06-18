Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spolyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.
Dr. Spolyar works at
Locations
-
1
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
-
2
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
-
3
Kokomo3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 621-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spolyar?
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Spolyar for several years now and have always found her thorough and caring. She has gone out of her way to be helpful to us and is understanding of our personal preferences.
About Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932169349
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spolyar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spolyar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spolyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spolyar works at
Dr. Spolyar has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spolyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spolyar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spolyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spolyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spolyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.