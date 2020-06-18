Overview

Dr. Mary Spolyar, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Spolyar works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.