Overview of Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD

Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stanton-Anderson works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

