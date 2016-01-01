See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD

Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Stanton-Anderson works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanton-Anderson's Office Locations

    Group Health Tacoma Medical Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1932266707
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor Ucla Med Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Stanton-Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton-Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanton-Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanton-Anderson works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Stanton-Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Stanton-Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton-Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton-Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton-Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

