Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD
Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3250
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
She is the ultimate best! She is a perfectionist and takes great pride in what she does. I have been going to her for years and she did fix 1 of my eyes. She took care to study all possibilities and performed the surgery with stunning results. THE BEST!!!!
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Ukrainian
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
