Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD

Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Stefanyszyn works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Graves' Disease, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stefanyszyn's Office Locations

    Dept of Oculoplastics
    840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (215) 928-3250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Graves' Disease
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Disorders
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    She is the ultimate best! She is a perfectionist and takes great pride in what she does. I have been going to her for years and she did fix 1 of my eyes. She took care to study all possibilities and performed the surgery with stunning results. THE BEST!!!!
    Nancy Forman — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French and Ukrainian
    • 1245239318
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefanyszyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefanyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefanyszyn works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stefanyszyn’s profile.

    Dr. Stefanyszyn has seen patients for Graves' Disease, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanyszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanyszyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

