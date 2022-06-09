Overview of Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD

Dr. Mary Stefanyszyn, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Stefanyszyn works at Dept of Oculoplastics in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Graves' Disease, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.