Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Stevenson works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St Fl 24, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5015
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Dermatopathology Section
    240 E 38th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation
Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Exceptionally talented ... straight talker who is also quite empathetic ... and when she says she will treat you like family, she actually means it. Think about that. Dr. Stevenson is wise and accomplished beyond her years - and when I entrusted her with caring for my melanoma - I continue to be rewarded by the day for doing so.
    About Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336430081
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stevenson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

