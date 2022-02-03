See All Hematologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Mary Stewart, MD

Hematology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Stewart, MD

Dr. Mary Stewart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence Hospital.

Dr. Stewart works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

    Alaska Oncology
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5272
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Mat-su Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thrombocytosis
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Thrombocytosis
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders

Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2022
    She is a very pleasant, caring doctor and made me totally at ease on the first visit. She was familiar with my medical history and moved on quickly to find the cause. So glad my primary care Doctor referred me to her
    Photo: Dr. Mary Stewart, MD
    About Dr. Mary Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245268002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center|University Of Southern California
    Internship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University|U Oreg
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Stewart’s profile.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

