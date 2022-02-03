Overview of Dr. Mary Stewart, MD

Dr. Mary Stewart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center, Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Alaska Oncology in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.