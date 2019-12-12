Dr. Mary Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Summers, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Summers, MD
Dr. Mary Summers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-8095
Dr. Summers Ophthalmology5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 13, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-3368
Ochsner Health Center for Children - Lafayette1460 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time. Wonderful surgical care. Dr. Summers answered all questions and very professional
About Dr. Mary Summers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr/Oschner Clin
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- LSU
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.