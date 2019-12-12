Overview of Dr. Mary Summers, MD

Dr. Mary Summers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Summers works at Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.