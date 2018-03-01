Dr. Mary Swift, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Swift, DDS
Dr. Mary Swift, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dallas Laser Dentistry7557 Rambler Rd Ste 1023, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (817) 789-4291Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
- MultiPlan
Dr. Swift is a capable, caring dentist. But more importantly, she explains all the options to her patients and that makes them feel empowered. It is wonderful to be able to make an informed decision about a dental procedure. I have seen other dentists over the years and I have never had the confidence in them that I have with Dr. Swift.
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Danish and Spanish
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift speaks Danish and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
