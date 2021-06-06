Dr. Mary Tadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Tadros, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Tadros, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Deaconess Clinic120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-6638
Downtown Rheumatology421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-6638
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
A caring and spends time explaining health issues. She is an excellent doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164425591
- Med College Penn
- Med Center Of Del
- Med Center Of Del|Med Ctr of Del
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadros accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
