Dr. Mary Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Taylor, MD
Dr. Mary Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Ob. Gyn. Ltd.600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 290, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 977-4091
-
2
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 977-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
She is so kind, caring and educated. She truly cared about me and my situation, and I feel so thankful to have her as my surgeon. She made me feel so calm and comfortable, and all the nurses were really nice too. I highly recommend Dr Taylor.
About Dr. Mary Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255593455
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.