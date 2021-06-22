Dr. Mary Thaxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Thaxton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Thaxton, MD
Dr. Mary Thaxton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Thaxton's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Women's Clinic - Hot Springs118 Womens Center Ln Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
just nowNEW I loooove Dr. Thaxton! She respects my choices and doesn't push her opinion onto people. Always available and willing to answer any questions I have, knowledgeable about her job, and always in a good mood. I definitely recommend this doctor for your OB/GYN needs!
About Dr. Mary Thaxton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1770512857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
