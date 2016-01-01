Overview of Dr. Mary Thenganatt, MD

Dr. Mary Thenganatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Thenganatt works at PENN MEDICINE CHERRY HILL in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.