Overview

Dr. Mary Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Baton Rouge General Medical Center



Dr. Thomas works at Bluebonnet Family Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.