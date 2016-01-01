See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mary Tobin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Tobin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Tobin works at Rush Allergy & Immunology - Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush Allergy & Immunology - Chicago
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6296
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Rush Allergy & Immunology
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6296
    Rush Sinus, Allergy and Asthma Center
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 1201, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Mary Tobin, MD
    About Dr. Mary Tobin, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby St Lukes
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

