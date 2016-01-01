Dr. Tomayko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Tomayko, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Tomayko, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Tomayko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yale Dermatology Associates PC2 Church St S Ste 305, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 789-1249
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomayko?
About Dr. Mary Tomayko, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467491548
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomayko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomayko works at
Dr. Tomayko has seen patients for Pemphigoid and Pemphigus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomayko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomayko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomayko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomayko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomayko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.