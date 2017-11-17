See All Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mary Toth, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Toth, MD

Dr. Mary Toth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Toth works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
  2. 2
    Akron Children's Rheumatology
    300 Locust St Ste 260, Akron, OH 44302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 543-8574

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Still's Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2017
    She is such an awesome dr, caring, compassionate. Akron Childrens was blessed to have her. Never had to worry I always new my Daughter was in good hands with her.
    Stephanie Frank- in Brookfield — Nov 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Toth, MD
    About Dr. Mary Toth, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568454924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • Mc Ohio
    Internship
    • Mc Ohio
    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Mary Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

