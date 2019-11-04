Overview of Dr. Mary Tsuang, MD

Dr. Mary Tsuang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Tsuang works at Eastside OB/GYN in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.