Dr. Mary Tsuang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Tsuang's Office Locations
Eastside OBGYN at Evergreen Healthcare Medical Center12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 230, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5000Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doc. She delivered both my kids vaginally and c-section. She gives excellent care and cares about her patients. Mary doesn’t babysit you but will give one a hug if you need it. She is the type of doctor who will give you the facts. I had my c-section 3 weeks ago. I feel wonderful already and she did an amazing job. I don’t know who gives this doc low reviews.. she is great and has over 20 years experience. I recommended her to my friends and 2 of them between both had 4 babies delivered by her. Mary is the only reason I traveled from Bellevue to Evergreen
About Dr. Mary Tsuang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1316037484
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
