Overview of Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD

Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez works at Laurel Ridge Treatment Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.