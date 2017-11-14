Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD
Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Laurel Ridge Treatment Center17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Directions (210) 491-9400
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I'm an active duty military member suffering from PTSD, depression, and sleep issues. I was referred to Dr. Unzueta and under her care for a 60 day inpatient program. She is simply the best doctor, regardless of speilcialty, that I've ever been under the care of. She was incredibly thorough in my treatment plan, continually adjusting care as needed. I've never had a doctor as knowledgeable, caring, and sympathetic as Dr. U. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, DOC. KW
About Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
