Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD

Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez works at Laurel Ridge Treatment Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laurel Ridge Treatment Center
    17720 Corporate Woods Dr, San Antonio, TX 78259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 491-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2017
    I'm an active duty military member suffering from PTSD, depression, and sleep issues. I was referred to Dr. Unzueta and under her care for a 60 day inpatient program. She is simply the best doctor, regardless of speilcialty, that I've ever been under the care of. She was incredibly thorough in my treatment plan, continually adjusting care as needed. I've never had a doctor as knowledgeable, caring, and sympathetic as Dr. U. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, DOC. KW
    Khristopher Walsh in Barksdale AFB — Nov 14, 2017
    About Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447356829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Unzueta-Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez works at Laurel Ridge Treatment Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unzueta-Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

