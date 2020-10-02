Overview of Dr. Mary Urso, DO

Dr. Mary Urso, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Urso works at Apex OB/GYN in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.