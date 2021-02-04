Dr. Mary Valiulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valiulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Valiulis, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Valiulis, MD
Dr. Mary Valiulis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Valiulis works at
Dr. Valiulis' Office Locations
Healthplex Family Clinic9425 Healthplex Dr, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 716-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
AS always, I received excellent care and advice from Dr. Valiulis. Many thanks!
About Dr. Mary Valiulis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477565323
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valiulis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valiulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valiulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Valiulis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valiulis.
