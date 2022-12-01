Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD
Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Vanderlick works at
Dr. Vanderlick's Office Locations
Mary Ellen Vanderlick6700 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 982-1732
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vanderlick is very attentive and has a great bedside manner. You do not feel rushed, as so many other providers are.
About Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144285842
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Neurology Baylor Coll Of Med, Flexible Or Transitional Year|Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderlick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderlick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderlick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderlick has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderlick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderlick speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderlick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderlick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderlick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.