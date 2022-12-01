Overview of Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD

Dr. Mary Vanderlick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vanderlick works at Mary Ellen Vanderlick in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.