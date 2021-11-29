See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Mary Vanko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Vanko, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (89)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Vanko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Vanko works at Community Healthcare System in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Healthcare System
    280 E 90th Dr Fl 2, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 769-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vanko?

    Nov 29, 2021
    I was a drug rep for Dr Vankos office for almost 4 years. The one thing I will say is that you can often tell a lot about a Doctor based on how they treat their staff and drug reps. Dr Vanko is kind and compassionate and always gives her reps and patients plenty of time. I have always been impressed with how she wants to stay on top of the latest and greatest treatment options out there, she is extremely knowledgeable. She attends so many different speaker programs and reads up on the latest treatment options in medical journals on a regular basis. She’s a wealth of knowledge! I highly recommend her!
    Tina G — Nov 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Vanko, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Vanko, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vanko to family and friends

    Dr. Vanko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vanko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Vanko, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Vanko, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700856556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow American College Of Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus-Cuneo-Cabrini Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Vanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanko works at Community Healthcare System in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Vanko’s profile.

    Dr. Vanko has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Vanko, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.