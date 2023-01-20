Dr. Mary Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Vo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Vo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Neuromuscular Center520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vo is an excellent doctor. She is talented, knowledgeable, patient and caring. She carefully listens to me and treats me in a customized expert fashion. Most importantly, I am treated not not a “customer”, but like a person whose health and well-being really matters to Dr. Vo.
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Inflammatory neuropathy research
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Saint Johns University of New York
