Overview

Dr. Mary Vo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vo works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.