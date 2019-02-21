Overview of Dr. Mary Walsh, MD

Dr. Mary Walsh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at AMITA Health Center for Mental Health in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.