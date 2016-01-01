Dr. Walterhoefer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Walterhoefer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Walterhoefer, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Walterhoefer works at
Locations
-
1
Current Dermatology and Cosmetic Center LLC810 Bestgate Rd Ste 450, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 384-3045
-
2
SkinDC1525 Wilson Blvd Ste 125, Arlington, VA 22209 Directions (703) 966-7127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walterhoefer?
About Dr. Mary Walterhoefer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1831586718
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walterhoefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walterhoefer works at
Dr. Walterhoefer has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walterhoefer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walterhoefer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walterhoefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walterhoefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walterhoefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.