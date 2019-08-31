Overview of Dr. Mary Wang, MD

Dr. Mary Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Urgent Care Medical Center in Rowland Heights, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.