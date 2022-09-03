Overview of Dr. Mary Webster, MD

Dr. Mary Webster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Webster works at Center For Psychiatric Care in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.