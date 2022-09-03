See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Macon, GA
Dr. Mary Webster, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Macon, GA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Webster, MD

Dr. Mary Webster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Webster works at Center For Psychiatric Care in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Webster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Psychiatric Care PC
    4112 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 405-9945

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr Webster may perpetually run late but she also gives her patients all the time needed so that she can accurately help. I've been with her for 15 years. I have never considered leaving her practice. My mental health is complicated and she is adept at balancing the symptoms with my medication.
    TheAddledSpine — Sep 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Webster, MD
    About Dr. Mary Webster, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730179466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Webster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webster works at Center For Psychiatric Care in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Webster’s profile.

    Dr. Webster has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

