Overview of Dr. Mary Welch, MD

Dr. Mary Welch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Welch works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.