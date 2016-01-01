Overview

Dr. Mary Kramer Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kramer Wells works at IMC Pediatric/Adolescent Medcn in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.