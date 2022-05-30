Dr. Mary Welp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Welp, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Welp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Welp works at
Locations
Methodist Mansfield Medical Group252 Matlock Rd Ste 130, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-7184
Methodist Family Health Center4560 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 110, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 522-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor & would still be seeing her if she was closer. Her care is exceptional & she makes sure to help through any difficulty. Dr Welp is my first choice always.
About Dr. Mary Welp, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902855646
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welp speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Welp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welp.
