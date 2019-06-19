Overview of Dr. Mary Whitaker, MD

Dr. Mary Whitaker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Whitaker works at Unified Womens Healthcare of Texas Pllc Dba in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.