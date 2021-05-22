Overview of Dr. Mary Wilde, MD

Dr. Mary Wilde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C



Dr. Wilde works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.