Dr. Mary Wilde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
Dr. Wilde's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4141Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a healthcare provider, and when I was diagnosed with breast cancer I started my search for the best surgeon. The same name kept coming up from colleagues, friends and neighbors... Mary Wilde. She is experienced, and from the moment I met her I knew I was in good hands. She provided the best surgery and care that any patient could ask for.
- General Surgery
- English
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
