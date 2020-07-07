Overview of Dr. Mary Wilkinson, MD

Dr. Mary Wilkinson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Medical Oncology and Hematology Assoc. of Northern Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.