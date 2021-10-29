Overview of Dr. Mary Windels, MD

Dr. Mary Windels, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut



Dr. Windels works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.