Dr. Mary Windels, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Southington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 224-5672
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group - # Route 82111 Salem Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Windels was great! Totally explained Everything in terms I understood. She is very caring, sweet and just so nice. She did her homework and read all my Previous office visits, hospital stays etc.what a pleasure to have a Doctor Like her on my team. I have 100 percent confidence in Dr Windels.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1750378253
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital / University of Connecticut
Dr. Windels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windels has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Windels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Windels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Windels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.