Dr. Mary Wittman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Wittman, MD
Dr. Mary Wittman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Wittman's Office Locations
Mary Beth Wittman M.d. Pllc12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 450, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Wittman for over 10 years and she genuinely makes me feel like a friend. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and she prepared a pamper kit for me and went above and beyond checking up on me once I was assigned an Oncologist.
About Dr. Mary Wittman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University Of California/San Diego, Long Beach State University/Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
