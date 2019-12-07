Overview of Dr. Mary Woodruff, MD

Dr. Mary Woodruff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington|University of Washington|University of Washington and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Woodruff works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.