Dr. Mary Wurtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Wurtz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Nebraska School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Jackson County Pulmonary Medical Group19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-8113Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My experience with Dr. Wurtz, and her staff was very positive. They showed great concern for my health problems and immediately put me at ease. Dr. Wurtz is down to earth with a great sense of humor while being very professional. I have made a good choice by selecting her as my physician.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1922033018
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Nebraska School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
