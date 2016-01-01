See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Mary Yee, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Yee, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.

Dr. Yee works at Integrative Health Solutions LLC in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Adams, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Health Solutions LLC
    42 Summer St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 442-0085
    Berkshire Osteopathic Health of Bmc North County
    2 Park St, Adams, MA 01220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 442-0085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Yee, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982894192
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Yee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

