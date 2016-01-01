Dr. Mary Yee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Yee, DO
Dr. Mary Yee, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Integrative Health Solutions LLC42 Summer St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 442-0085
Berkshire Osteopathic Health of Bmc North County2 Park St, Adams, MA 01220 Directions (413) 442-0085
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
