Overview of Dr. Mary Younger, MD

Dr. Mary Younger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Younger works at Children's Pediatrics Tulane in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.