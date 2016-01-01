Dr. Mary Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Younger, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Younger, MD
Dr. Mary Younger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Younger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Younger's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Pediatrics Tulane4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Younger?
About Dr. Mary Younger, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598938110
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younger works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.