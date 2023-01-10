Overview

Dr. Mary Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Youssef works at Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.