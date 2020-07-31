See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Mary Yurko, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
2.8 (39)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Yurko, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Yurko works at Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology
    833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 459-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergic Reaction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Allergic Reaction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 31, 2020
    I have gone to Dr. Yurok for several years now. She is knowledgeable and careful.
    — Jul 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Yurko, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124012992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nw University Med School
    Residency
    • McGaw Med Ctr Of Northwestern, Dermatology Univ Of Chicago Hosps, Pediatrics
    Internship
    • U Chicago-Wyler Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yurko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yurko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yurko works at Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Yurko’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

