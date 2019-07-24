See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.2 (61)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD

Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Zupanc works at CHOC Hospital in Orange, CA with other offices in Marshfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Zupanc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Choc Children's Hospital
    1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 509-7601
  2. 2
    CHOC Pediatric Neurology Clinic
    505 S Main St Ste 350, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 509-7601
  3. 3
    Choc. Childrens Health Center Orange Centrum
    1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 125, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 532-7601
  4. 4
    Mchs Hospitals Inc.
    1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 075-0563

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zupanc?

    Jul 24, 2019
    Dr. Zupanc is the most compassionate and caring epileptologists I have ever known. She is also a unmatched genius when it comes to pediatric epilepsy and a miracle worker.
    — Jul 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zupanc to family and friends

    Dr. Zupanc's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zupanc

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861444366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zupanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zupanc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zupanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Zupanc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zupanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zupanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zupanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Zupanc, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.