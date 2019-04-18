Dr. Marya Cassandra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marya Cassandra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marya Cassandra, DO is a Dermatologist in Hilliard, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Cassandra works at
Locations
Signature Dermatology3853 TRUEMAN CT, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 777-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best. Ensures I understand what is going on, asks questions. I feel as though she truly cares.
About Dr. Marya Cassandra, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Cassandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassandra has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cassandra speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.