Overview

Dr. Marya Cassandra, DO is a Dermatologist in Hilliard, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Cassandra works at Signature Dermatology in Hilliard, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.