Dr. Gendzielewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marya Gendzielewski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Marya Gendzielewski MD104 Union Ave Ste 801, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-4983
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G diagnosed and treated conditions other doctors could not recognize. She is amazing.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gendzielewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gendzielewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendzielewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendzielewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendzielewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendzielewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.